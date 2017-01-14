Conte Drops Costa Over Fitness Dispute
Striker Diego Costa has been left out of the Chelsea squad to face Leicester on Saturday after a dispute with a coach over his fitness. The Spain international has not trained for three days and has not travelled for the Premier League leaders’ match with the champions (17:30 GMT). The news comes amid reports he…
The post Conte Drops Costa Over Fitness Dispute appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG