Conte Drops Costa Over Fitness Dispute

Striker Diego Costa has been left out of the Chelsea squad to face Leicester on Saturday after a dispute with a coach over his fitness. The Spain international has not trained for three days and has not travelled for the Premier League leaders’ match with the champions (17:30 GMT). The news comes amid reports he…

The post Conte Drops Costa Over Fitness Dispute appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

