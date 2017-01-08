Conte: I Won’t Coach As Long As Ferguson Or Wenger

Conte had praised Sir Alex Ferguson as a role model, but does not see himself coaching that long, as he looks to retire at a young age.

Michael Emenalo, Chelsea’s club director hopes the Italian coaches the club forever, but that’s not in his plans.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and two UCL trophies in his career as manager before retiring. And Conte respects the length he and Wenger has stayed in the business.

“You are talking about two monsters, two great managers,” Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Centre. “For me, fantastic managers because Sir Alex Ferguson is a good example for me.

“When I see him, but also when I see Arsene, they are a big example for me. I hope to have not completely their career, but 10 years, yes. It’s enough for me.

“Twenty more years? Now I’m 47. I prefer that my wife doesn’t listen to this. This is our life. Football is our life, with this pressure, with all. Football is our life and it’s right to continue to live in football. In the moment that football is not in our life, I think probably we die.”

Conte’s rival at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, recently stated that he can’t see himself working in the game for decades, with pressure mounting on his club after poor performances across December.

Guardiola has moved to clear the misconstrued statement pertaining to his retirement. And Conte symphatises with his colleague.

“I have great respect for Pep and I think that when you have a method, when you have a philosophy of football, an idea you want to bring in every team you manage, you spend a lot of energy,” he said.

“And sometimes it can happen that you are a bit tired, more tired, in some periods. Above all when you were a footballer and and then quickly you became a manager. You spend a lot of energy.

“Not just physical energy. Also mental energy. In some moments it can happen to think this. I’m sure that Pep wants to continue for a lot of time.

“I can’t justify him about this, because the manager, if you want to do this work with all your strength, you waste a lot of energy, physical energy and mental energy, and sometimes it can happen that you think this.

“I think Pep, his work is fantastic. When you decide to do this work it’s because you like this. You like to have this pressure that is enormous. We need this.”

The post Conte: I Won’t Coach As Long As Ferguson Or Wenger appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

