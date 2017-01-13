Conte Insists Terry Is Staying At Chelsea

Rumours keep linking Chelsea captain John Terry with a loan move away from the club , but Antonio Conte does not intend on letting him leave.

The long serving Chelsea defender has been on the sidelines for most of the 2016-17 campaign, with Azpilicueta, Luiz and Cahill occupying the back three.

The 36-year-old only has five premier league appearances in the EPL and despite reports linking him with a move to Bournemouth, which Howe has also denied.

Conte is keen to keep hold of his club captain for the remainder of the campaign.

“John is an important player for this team, for this squad, for me,” Conte told a media conference ahead of their weekend trip to Leicester City.

“His work on the pitch, his work in the changing room outside is fantastic. This shows he’s a great player, but also a great man, and for me it’s fantastic to have a person like him to help me in my first season in Chelsea.

“For this reason, I repeat, John stays with us, is our player, is in my squad. And when I see the situation I want and he deserves to play, he’ll play. He remains a really important player for me.”

