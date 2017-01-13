Conte named manager of month for third time

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been named the Premier League manager of the month for December, becoming the first coach to win the award in three consecutive months.

Conte led Chelsea to victories in all six of their matches last month, the last of which completed a run of 13 wins to equal Arsenal’s Premier League record for consecutive wins in one season.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur were also shortlisted for the award. Only United, with 16 points, came close to Chelsea’s perfect haul over the month with the West London club now sitting five points clear at the top of the table.

“This award shows we’re working very well,” Conte said. “December was a great month for us. It was important for the table and for our confidence.”

The post Conte named manager of month for third time appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

