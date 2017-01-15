Conte Praises Chelsea’s Response To Spurs Loss

Antonio Conte is a happy man, following Chelsea’s response to having their winning streak snapped by Tottenham.

Without Diego Costa, who is injured and reportedly angry with Conte, the Blues easily overcame the Foxes, with a brace from Alonso and a Pedro header sealing a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea’s last outing in the league, saw them lose 2-0 to Tottenham, with their record-breaking 13-game streak ended.

But they kept their grip on top spot on Saturday, much to Conte’s delight.

He told BT Sport: “It was a good performance because it’s not easy to come here and play against the champions, and to win in this way.

“I’m very pleased with the effort of my players because today we showed a great spirit and all the players tried to help each other, with the ball, without the ball.

“And I’m very pleased because after the defeat against Tottenham, we started in the right way.”

Leicester tried to play 3-4-3 , but lack of concentration proved to be their undoing in the match.

“We tried to play face to face but the first goal, and also the second, if we were a little more concentrated we can save this goal, but that’s it,” Ranieri said.

“I said to the players, it was out of the table this match because against this team you don’t know what will happen. Against Man City we made fantastic performance and won. Today we made a good performance and lost, that’s football.

“It was effective. If you take out the two goals, we played at the same level as them and [Leicester] tried to find solutions but they didn’t find [them].

“We went to the counter-attack and pressed high and, if we don’t concede the goal it’s another match.”

