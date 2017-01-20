Conte Reveals Why He Brought Back Ake

Antonio Conte has stated he recalled Nathan Ake because he has a role to play in Chelsea’s bid for the title.

The defender has gone out on loan on numerous occasions and was called back from his spell with Bournemouth after impressing under Eddie Howe.

And Conte has said he does not intend to cash in on the Dutch, due to his strong performance in the January transfer window.

Instead, the Italian believes that the versatile Ake will be a valuable addition as he looks to maintain Chelsea’s position at top of the table.

“Nathan Ake came back with us because I evaluated his situation and our situation and he is a good reinforcement,” Conte told reporters.

“Ake is a player who can play in different positions. I think he has improved a lot and now he is ready to play with Chelsea and help us.

“This is the second week he has been with us and he is starting to go into our idea of football. I’m pleased to have him.”

Chelsea face strugglers Hull City in the Premier League on Sunday.

