Conte Sends Regards To Mason After Head Injury At Chelsea

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Antonio Conte has sent his best wishes to Hull City midfielder, Ryan Mason, who had to be rushed to the hospital, after a clash of heads with Cahill.

There was a stoppage of almost nine minutes after both players clashed when challenging for a corner.

Cahill could continue, but Ryan Mason, who got the worst of it, had to be stretchered off and sent to the hospital. Best wishes.

“First of all, everyone at Chelsea wants to wish [Mason] the best,” Conte said at the news conference. “It was a bad accident with Gary. After the first half, it wasn’t really good with Gary, but we decided to continue with him.

“It was very bad, this accident. Everyone at Chelsea hopes to see [Mason] recovered and on the pitch very soon.”

