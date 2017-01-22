Conte: Starting Costa Was The Right Decision

Antonio Conte is standing by his decision to start Diego Costa and the striker’s performance is testament to that.

Costa was reportedly in a training session clash with his manager and also a subject of a big money from China last week, missing the match against Leicester with injury, but returned to put in a top performance against Hull City.

The Spain international opened the scoring before the end of the first half, scoring his 15th goal of the season, before Cahill secured three points after heading in a Fabregas freekick.

Conte told Sky Sports: “His performance was good, and I am pleased… for this reason, he started the game.

“During the press conference before the game against Hull, a lot of people asked me about his form, about his attitude, and I told them that I will take the best decision for the team. And I think after his performance that I made the best decision.

“It is normal to receive a lot of questions about it, but the most important thing for us is the answer that we give on the pitch. For the player, for me, the club, our fans, for the league and the table.

“Honestly, I was very happy to see the celebration because I was celebrating the goal on the bench. I think for Diego the most important thing was that he scored. The celebration was good, but most importantly he scored!”

“It is normal,” added the Chelsea boss. “If you see the other games on this day, you understand that this league is very difficult. I continue to say that every game, it is not easy, every team and game is very tough, it is the reality.

“But we faced the game in the right way, and now it is important to continue and know that in every game, we must fight a lot to try to win and try to take the points.

“I think [we feel] both confidence and pressure. It is normal that now we are playing the second part of the season – only three games, we have 16 more games – that every game, three points become very big.

“But we are ready, we are ready to fight, face the opponent, and the games are very tough also for the other teams.”

