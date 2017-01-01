Conte To Chelsea Players: Winning Title Won’t Be Easy

Antonio Conte has words of praise for his Chelsea players after an impressive first half to the season, but has warned that a repeat in the second half will be tough.

The Blues won 16 of their 19 matches, with a 4-2 win over Stoke City giving the London club its 13th straight win.

Conte has warned that a repeat of that feat will be tough to mirror, with the Stamford Bridge club not considered as underdogs.

“I think that the first part of the season was incredible for us, and it will be very difficult to repeat that,” Conte said.

“We played 19 games, we won 16, and drew once and lost twice. It’s a great achievement for us. It’s important to know it isn’t easy to repeat this run.

“The second part of the season, for me, will be difficult for us, because at the start of the season, we started as the underdog, everyone underestimated us, but now the light is on us. We have to know this.

“We have to work more, harder, and to find the right solution to win every game, but it won’t be easy.

“Today, we are very happy.”

The post Conte To Chelsea Players: Winning Title Won’t Be Easy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

