Conte Unsure Of Terry Future

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has no idea what club captain, John Terry’s future at the London club is.

The 36-year-old veteran defender was sent off in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough and has a contract that’ll expire at the end of the season.

Asked about Terry’s future, Conte said that still needed to be discussed.

“Now we are in January. First of all, these decisions need to be made with the club, not alone,” the Italian said.

“I’m pleased for John because he’s shown me great commitment when I’ve asked him to play and also when he doesn’t.

“He’s helping me a lot in the changing room. He’s proving himself to be a good player and, above all, a good man.”

Top of the Premier League, Chelsea visit Leicester City on Saturday.

The post Conte Unsure Of Terry Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

