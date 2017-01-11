Conte’s love for football contagious, Luiz declares

Chelsea defender David Luiz hailed manager Antonio Conte’s love for the game and said that the Italian is “one of the best” managers he’s ever worked with.

Speaking to ‘ESPN Brazil’, Luiz hailed his current boss at Chelsea, saying that he “infects” the players with his love for football while also claiming that he is up there with the best coaches that he’s ever worked with.

“Conte is a coach who loves what he does and it infects all of us who love football,” he said.

“Every training and every game is a manifestation of how winning and competing is important to him, so for us the motivation to keep focus is always high.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with. He knows very well the characteristics of each player and we follow exactly what he guides us to do on the pitch.”

The Brazilian also went on to talk about why he returned to Stamford Bridge, saying that he had unfinished business with the Blues and wanted to win a first Premier League title.

“I love this club and I saw that if I came back it was because there was a story to continue,” he said.

“I did not get the Premier League (title) on my first pass and this is a goal I have now. To help in what I can to win this championship. Conte has been great in that regard.”

