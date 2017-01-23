Continental Re jumps to 3 year highs – BusinessDay
Continental Re jumps to 3 year highs
Investors are bullish on the equity of Continental Re insurance as they catapulted the share price to a three year high. Continental Re's share price gained 4.27 percent to close at N1.22 as of 2:00 pm on the floor of the NSE on Friday, the highest …
