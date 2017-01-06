Controversy as Obama releases Guantanamo prisoners – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Controversy as Obama releases Guantanamo prisoners
NAIJ.COM
Against the wishes of President-elect Donald Trump, President Barack Obama's administration has on Thursday, January 6 announced the release of 4 detainees described by Trump as 'extremely dangerous' people. The released detainees who have been …
Saudi Arabia's dream of becoming dominant Muslim power in world has gone down in flames
Obama releases Guantanamo Bay detainees against Trump's directive
Four Yemeni detainees transferred from Guantanamo to Saudi Arabia
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG