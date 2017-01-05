Pages Navigation Menu

Controversy as Zambian government declares holiday for women during menstruation

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Zambian government has reportedly declared a compulsory one day holiday for women during their monthly menstrual period. The provision in the country’s labour law allows female workers to take off one day a month known as Mother’s Day during their menstruation period. BBC is reporting that the law applies to all women, whether or […]

