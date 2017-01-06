Cooking gas price rises to N4,500 per 12.5kg in Lagos – Guardian
Guardian
Cooking gas price rises to N4,500 per 12.5kg in Lagos
Guardian
The price of cooking gas has risen by about 30 per cent in Lagos and other parts of the country, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). A 12.5kg cylinder, which previously sold for N3,500, now goes for N4,500 in most parts of the metropolis.
