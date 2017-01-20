Pages Navigation Menu

Coordinator seeks increment of corps members’ monthly allowance

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Coordinator of the National Youths Corps Service (NYSC), Sokoto State, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, has advocated the increment of the monthly allowances to corps members in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar spoke in Sokoto on Friday shortly after paying a courtesy call with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad…

