Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United
The Nation Newspaper
Belgian trainer Maurice Cooreman has signed to manage Nigeria National League (NNL) side Ikorodu United. The 73-year-old will make a return to the dugout as head coach of the Oga Boys after agreeing a two-year deal before Christmas Day that will keep …
Cooreman joins Ikorodu Utd
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG