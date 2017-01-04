Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 4, 2017


Cooreman returns to Ikorodu United
Belgian trainer Maurice Cooreman has signed to manage Nigeria National League (NNL) side Ikorodu United. The 73-year-old will make a return to the dugout as head coach of the Oga Boys after agreeing a two-year deal before Christmas Day that will keep …
