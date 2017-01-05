Copa Del Rey: James Double Helps Real Beat Sevilla
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 38 games with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid marked Zinedine Zidane’s first anniversary as manager with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla in the first leg of their King’s Cup last 16…
The post Copa Del Rey: James Double Helps Real Beat Sevilla appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG