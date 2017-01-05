Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Copa Del Rey: James Double Helps Real Beat Sevilla

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 38 games with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid marked Zinedine Zidane’s first anniversary as manager with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla in the first leg of their King’s Cup last 16…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Copa Del Rey: James Double Helps Real Beat Sevilla appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.