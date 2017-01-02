Cope ‘saddened’ by passing of former Free State MEC Tsopo – Eyewitness News
|
ofm.co.za
|
Cope 'saddened' by passing of former Free State MEC Tsopo
Eyewitness News
Tsopo, who was the member of the ANC, passed on yesterday and Cope says it is shocked and saddened by the huge loss of someone of Tsopo's caliber. Logo of the Congress of the People. Picture: Supplied. African National Congress · Congress of the …
Double tragedy hits FS legislature
Double tragedy hits Free State legislature
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG