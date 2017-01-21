CORD raises concern over recent developments in voters registration – The Standard (press release)
|
CORD raises concern over recent developments in voters registration
The Standard (press release)
The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) has shown concern with the emerging and growing cases of shared identity cards used by different people to register as voters. Twice this week, CORD leader Raila Odinga established that he shared his …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG