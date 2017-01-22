Cornfield books worth millions for 104 Federal Unity Colleges

By Emmanuel Ajibulu

With the zeal to consolidate support for child’s education and build moral values among young and impressionable demography, Cornfield Transnational Limited, parent company to Media Concept International and Botosoft Technologies, has donated books worth millions of naira to the libraries of the 104 Federal Unity Colleges spread across the country.

The two books donated were, ‘Rebirth of Conscience’ and ‘Know About Corruption’. The management of Cornfield Transnational Limited believes the two publications would essentially be beneficial to juveniles and adults in Nigeria, judging from contents veracity, thematic points, and qualitative literary contents.

Specifically, ‘Rebirth of Conscience’, written in simple literature, reminds Nigerians of the need to always do the right things and be conscientious that others are observing our attitudes and behaviours. The book encourages all Nigerians to apply international best practice and standard in our respective field of endeavours. This includes people who beat traffic lights, using the street as toilets by defecating publicly, indecent dressing, schools that are neglected by government making private schools to take the lead with very high tuition fees that only the rich can afford, etc.

‘Know About Corruption’ takes time to introduce children to moral values at early stages, to be familiar with the inherent dangers of corruption and dishonesty. It is expected that when this book is adopted by parents, guardians and indeed school authorities, it will go a long way in instilling discipline in the children who are the most vulnerable in the society, but often the most neglected. The book is written in simple English for children to be able to read and assimilate.

Said the author of the two books, Hajia Amina Tukur Othman,”Our passion is to sow seeds against corruption early, in the lives of these children, when they are still innocent and teachable. We also want to nurture that seed to grow to enable us create a new crop of Nigerians that can shun corruption.”

The scholarly publications were launched at Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja amid fanfare. Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State was the Chairman of the day, whilst the Royal Father of the Day, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, was represented by Matawallen Kano. Guest Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, was also in attendance. Nigeria’s Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was represented by the NTA DG.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Funke Osibodu, MD of Benin Electricity Distribution Company and Mr. Babatope Agbeyo, Chairman/CEO of Cornfield Transnational Limited, who was honoured as Special Guest, though he was not physically present but was accordingly represented.

