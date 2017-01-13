Corporate bits | CTM offers promotions at CNY Shopping and Food Expo – Macau Daily Times
|
Macau Daily Times
|
Corporate bits | CTM offers promotions at CNY Shopping and Food Expo
Macau Daily Times
CTM will set up a sales booth at the Lunar New Year Shopping and Food Expo, offering telecom services and products at promotional prices. The expo will be held at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo Hall A from today until Sunday. New subscribers to the 4G+ …
Air France-KLM Faces Up to Bleak Future
The Air France KLM SA (AFLYY) Lowered to “Sell” at the Barclays PLC
Air France & KLM held a Super Fun “Back In Time” Old-Skool Party with the Best Soul Train Dance Competition Ever …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG