Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corps members posted to Borno not starting orientation till February – TheCable

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Corps members posted to Borno not starting orientation till February
TheCable
Orientation for the 2016 Batch 'B' (Stream II) corps members posted to Borno will not commence on the same date as others. This was made known by the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a statement on Saturday. Orientation …
Why prospective corp members need to take the “health report” initiative of the NYSC seriouslyVentures Africa
Orientation Course: NYSC Reschedules Date For PCMs Posted To Borno360Nobs.com
NYSC suspends reopening of Borno orientation campDaily Post Nigeria
NAIJ.COM –FINANCIAL WATCH (press release) (blog) –Politics Nigeria –NYSC CDS
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.