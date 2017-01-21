Corps members posted to Borno not starting orientation till February – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Corps members posted to Borno not starting orientation till February
TheCable
Orientation for the 2016 Batch 'B' (Stream II) corps members posted to Borno will not commence on the same date as others. This was made known by the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a statement on Saturday. Orientation …
Why prospective corp members need to take the “health report” initiative of the NYSC seriously
Orientation Course: NYSC Reschedules Date For PCMs Posted To Borno
NYSC suspends reopening of Borno orientation camp
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG