Corpse Of Former Governor, Abdulkadir Kure Arrives Niger State From Germany (Photo)

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday received the remains of former Governor Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure at the Minna International Airport.

The body arrived Minna International Airport at about 8.27 pm in a chartered plane with registration number, 5N-FCT. The body earlier arrived Abuja from Germany at about 7:15pm on Tuesday, accompanied by his wife Senator Zaynab Kure and Hon. Umar Bago.

Governor Sani Bello was joined by former military head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy Governor, Dr Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, Emirs of Minna (Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago), Lapai( Etsu, Engr Umar Bago Tafida) and Agaie (Etsu, Mallam Yusuf Nuhu) . See photo below;