Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corridors of power – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Corridors of power
The Star, Kenya
A fiery gubernatorial aspirant from the Coast is a man closely being watched by his political coalition. Reason? He is said to be secretly flirting with the State while laying plans for an unprecedented onslaught on his opponent, the incumbent. Sources
Duale allegedly caught on AUDIO urging Kenyan Somalis to evict Kambas from Garissa ahead of 2017 electionTUKO.CO.KE

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.