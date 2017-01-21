Pages Navigation Menu

Corrupt Senators against Buhari, desperate to ground EFCC – CACOL

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Magu 6

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL has backed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for screening. Mr. Debo Adeniran, Executive Chairman of CACOL, in a statement at the weekend, said “let us […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

