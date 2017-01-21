Corrupt Senators against Buhari, desperate to ground EFCC – CACOL
The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL has backed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for screening. Mr. Debo Adeniran, Executive Chairman of CACOL, in a statement at the weekend, said “let us […]
Corrupt Senators against Buhari, desperate to ground EFCC – CACOL
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG