CORRUPTION | FIFA Stops $1.5m Grant to Nigeria

Football’s world governing body, FIFA has stopped the annual $ 1.5 million development grant to Nigeria after discovering “traces of corruption” on how previous funds were spent by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

AfricanFootball.com reports that FIFA went further to issue the NFF a final warning “to straighten its financial records.”

The Nigerian government is now expected to quickly step into this latest development after Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, first expressed serious misgivings on the back of a FIFA query on how NFF used grants paid the federation.

NFF this week received the FIFA letter signed from the office in charge of the national associations.

FIFA member-associations including Nigeria began to receive increased annual grants under new president Gianni Infantino.

Previously the associations were paid $250,000 per annum.

But this has since been increased to between $1.2 million and $1.5 million to each FA.

