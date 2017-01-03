Corruption Fight Must Begin From The Home Front – HEKAN President

The new President of Haddiyar Ekklesiya Kristi A Nigeria (HEKAN) church, Rev. Amos Kiri has said that fight against corruption must begin from the home front if such fight must succeed effectively.

Reverend Kiri who took over the leadership responsibility of the church in Kaduna while briefing newsmen assured that he will use his new position to build an upright and corruption free church which will in turn translate into a corruption free society.

The new HEKAN President lamented that, communities in Nigeria have encouraged corruption and assisted to a level where it has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation.

According to him, “The slogan ‘change begins with me’ is a well chosen one, because the fight against corruption has to start from home and the church. If it starts from the home, once you have a better home, you have a better church, and once you have a better church, you have a better nation.

“There are people who come back home with money and the communities don’t even ask them, how did they raise the money? Instead, they are celebrating them.

“I think we need to fight against all these kind of degrading values, they are not values we inherited. In the community where I was raised, anybody that was able to start a building, people will ask, how did he come about the resources? But today, nobody cares, even if it is a crime that someone has committed, he is celebrated.

“So, I think it is an attitude we should frown at. Let us return to the core values of faithfulness, sincerity and handwork. With these, we will better this country and even the world. There are going to be my priority as I take the mantle of leadership of this church”, he said.

Reverend Kiri while commending his predecessor, Reverend Emmanuel Dziggau for piloting the affairs of the church successfully for the last 10 years, he said he would be consulting him to tap from his river of wisdom.

