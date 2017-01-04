Corruption: National emergency should be declared in judiciary – Ex-CJN, Dahiru Musdapher
Former Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, has called for the declaration of a national emergency to rid the judiciary of erring judges. Musdapher spoke at an Administration of Justice Summit organised by the Jigawa branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday in Dutse. “We must declare a national emergency to […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
