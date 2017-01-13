Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption Nigeria’s “worst” problem‎ – Buhari

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has said corruption is the “very worst” of all the major problems Nigeria is facing. Buhari stated this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, while receiving recipients of the 2016 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). The recipients, Professors Omowunmi Sadik (Sciences) and Tanure Ojaide (Humanities), had their […]

