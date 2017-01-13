Corruption The ‘Very Worst’ Of Nigeria’s Major Problem – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja said corruption ranks the ‘‘very worst” of all the major problems confronting Nigeria. Receiving recipients of the 2016 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) at the State House, President Buhari said the ruling political party, All Progressives Congress, had identified three major challenges facing the nation as insecurity, …

The post Corruption The ‘Very Worst’ Of Nigeria’s Major Problem – Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

