Corruption worst of Nigeria’s malaise, says Buhari

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that corruption ranks the ‘‘very worst” of all the major problems confronting Nigeria. The president stated this when he received recipients of the 2016 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday. Buhari said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had identified three major challenges facing the nation as insecurity, poor economy, and corruption, noting that corruption was the most debilitating of all the ills.

