Cossy Ojiakor poses half-naked, invites men to take off her clothes [VIDEO]
Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor, has literally broken the internet with a seductive video where she invited men to ‘freely come take off her clothes and give her a bath.’ The ‘queen of boobs’ on the video clip shared via her Instagram page @cossyojiakor, asked men to come to her aid, saying that she is […]
Cossy Ojiakor poses half-naked, invites men to take off her clothes [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG