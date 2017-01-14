Cost of living soars in Owerri

Price of foods and cost of living are on the rise in Owerri due to economic recession in the country. There has been steady increase in the price of commodities since June last year. A correspondent in Owerri, Imo State, reports that food prices have continued to increase to the chagrin of consumers. NAN reports […]

The post Cost of living soars in Owerri appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

