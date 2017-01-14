Pages Navigation Menu

Costa missing for Chelsea at Leicester

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge in London on December 31, 2016. Chelsea won the game 4-2. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON /

Diego Costa was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the Premier League leaders’ game at Leicester City on Saturday after reports of a bust-up with coaching staff.

Reports emerged on Friday that the Brazil-born Spain international, Chelsea’s top scorer with 14 league goals, had been dropped by coach Antonio Conte after a training-ground row over his fitness.

Costa, 28, is also reported to have received a contract offer from an unnamed Chinese club worth £30 million ($36.5 million, 34 million euros) a year.

In Costa’s absence, Conte aligned Eden Hazard as a central striker, flanked by Willian and Pedro Rodriguez.

Chelsea’s 13-game winning run was ended by a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on their last league outing.

Tottenham trimmed their lead to four points by beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 earlier in the day.

