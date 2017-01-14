Costa missing for Chelsea at Leicester

Diego Costa was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the Premier League leaders’ game at Leicester City on Saturday after reports of a bust-up with coaching staff.

Reports emerged on Friday that the Brazil-born Spain international, Chelsea’s top scorer with 14 league goals, had been dropped by coach Antonio Conte after a training-ground row over his fitness.

Costa, 28, is also reported to have received a contract offer from an unnamed Chinese club worth £30 million ($36.5 million, 34 million euros) a year.

In Costa’s absence, Conte aligned Eden Hazard as a central striker, flanked by Willian and Pedro Rodriguez.

Chelsea’s 13-game winning run was ended by a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on their last league outing.

Tottenham trimmed their lead to four points by beating West Bromwich Albion 4-0 earlier in the day.

