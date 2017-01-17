Costa offered £570,000-a-week pay packet



The Mirror claims that Diego Costa has been offered a staggering £570,000-a-week pay packet to jet over to the Far East. Costa might leave in the summer, reports The Mirror.

Following news of the club’s interest, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte dropped Costa from his matchday squad for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Since then, the striker has been training alone at the club’s Cobham base and it is not yet known when or if he will be welcomed back into the fold.

He is quoted by The Mirror as saying:

“I made an appointment with Mendes and he came to my hometown to visit me. At that time, we were interested in signing Costa.

“PSG told us [Edinson] Cavani would only be allowed to leave in June, even though the player himself was willing to join us.

“The same can be said for Costa because Chelsea would only let him leave in June. However, the new season of CSL will almost reach the halfway stage in June, we can’t wait so long.”

However there are reports that the Chinese club may give up on their pursuit of Costa if they cannot clinch a deal this month.

The post Costa offered £570,000-a-week pay packet appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

