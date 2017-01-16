Costa Situation Does Not Dampen The Happy Atmosphere At Chelsea

The news of a clash between Costa and Conte is nit having any negative effect at Chelsea, as it remains a happy place, according to Thibaut Courtois.

Costa is rumoured to have received a big money offer from the CSL and has not trained with the squad in the past three days. But Conte insists a back injury is what is keeping the striker out.

Nevertheless, Courtois says that is not what the players are focusing on, as they are more interested in winning the epl title.

“Yes. We are very happy, everyone is happy at Chelsea at the moment,” Courtois told reporters. “If you are in first place with a seven point lead, it helps. It helps that you are winning, it helps in the way you’re working and helps everybody accept the way of working.

“The mood is very good, everyone trains very hard during the week. When we win like Saturday, we get a free day on the Sunday and it is obviously a nice feeling. Diego didn’t train since Tuesday and the manager had a plan in his head.

“We trained very well and we knew what to do. We played the same against Bournemouth as well. I don’t think it [Diego’s absence] is something that will effect us, but I think we did well again, with the guys up front. That’s good for us.”

The post Costa Situation Does Not Dampen The Happy Atmosphere At Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

