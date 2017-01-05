Could This Be Love? Teen lovers commit suicide over pregnancy

Teenage boy and girl have thrown their family into grief after committing suicide over pregnancy.

Two teenage lovers have left the residents of Marakwet in Kenya, shocked after committing suicide over pregnancy .

The ugly incident took place on January 3, 2017, after the boy aged 14 and his 13-year-old girlfriend, drank poison after they found out that she was pregnant .

Tuko News reports that the teenage boy was found lifeless at his parents home while the girl’s corpse was discovered at Kipkunur forest.

According to the reports, the bodies were taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital for postmortem.

The Police Area Chief of Marakwet, Benjamin Kipkemoi, in a statement he released, noted that it remains to be determined if the boy was responsible for the pregnancy, adding that an investigation will be carried into the case.

He stated, "It is not clear whether the boy was responsible for the girl’s pregnancy. We are carrying out an investigation."

May their souls rest in peace.

