Council Of Imams, Ulamah’s Call Reaffirms Hypocrisy – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to the call by the Council of Imams and Ulama of Kaduna State, for the arrest of its executives, saying that the demand of the Muslim preachers, has again reaffirmed their hypocrisy and a surprising shameless, unveiled criminal support for evil.

The Council of Imams and Ulama of Kaduna State had addressed a press conference, calling for the arrest of CAN president, Dr Samson Ayokunle, the Senator Representing Southern Kaduna, Distinguished Senator Danjuma Laah, the President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Dr Solomom Musa, Rev Zechariah Gado, Hon. Sunday Marshal, Dr. Danfulani, and the national general secretary of CAN, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reiterated that it has no apology over what comment it has made on the religious cleansing in Southern Kaduna and other places in the country.

It said while it can never call on a Christian to kill another human being, it cannot also tell a Christian to unjustly submit himself to murderers, his family wiped out, his community taken over with crude violence so that a new community of herdsmen terrorists be established as it is happening now in Southern Kaduna, as government is not showing enough commitment to arresting the situation.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday by the CAN’s National General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake, said while the killings of children, women, aged and the most defenseless of Southern Kaduna natives and the destruction of entire communities was at its peak, no one knew that a group called Council of Imams and Ulama existed in Kaduna State.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

