Council suspends Benin kingdom's chief priest
Vanguard
Council suspends Benin kingdom's chief priest
The Nation Newspaper
The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has suspended Nosakhare Isekhure as the Isekhure (Chief Priest) of Benin Kingdom for alleged intransigence. Acting on the authority of the Oba of Benin, Omo N' Oba N'Edo, Ewuare II, BTC announced the suspension of …
FALLOUT OF BENIN CORONATION: Oba Ewuare II roars, chief priest falls
