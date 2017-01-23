Pages Navigation Menu

Council suspends Benin kingdom’s chief priest – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa


Vanguard

Council suspends Benin kingdom's chief priest
The Nation Newspaper
The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has suspended Nosakhare Isekhure as the Isekhure (Chief Priest) of Benin Kingdom for alleged intransigence. Acting on the authority of the Oba of Benin, Omo N' Oba N'Edo, Ewuare II, BTC announced the suspension of …
FALLOUT OF BENIN CORONATION: Oba Ewuare II roars, chief priest fallsVanguard

