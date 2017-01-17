Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benin Traditional Council suspends Isekhure – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Benin Traditional Council suspends Isekhure
Vanguard
BENIN—BENIN Traditional Council, BTC, has announced the suspension of the Isekhure of Benin Kingdom, Chief Nosakhare Isekhure, from performing the duties of the “Isekhure title which he now bears.” All efforts to reach Chief Isekhure, for his comments
Benin council suspends chief priestNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
Oba Of Benin Suspends Chief PriestNigeria Today
Ishekhure, Benin Chief Priest suspendedThe News
Daily Post Nigeria –Independent Television and Radio
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.