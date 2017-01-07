Count Edo APC out of mega party, we are with Buhari – Idahosa – Nigeria Today
|
Vanguard
|
Count Edo APC out of mega party, we are with Buhari – Idahosa
Nigeria Today
Chief Charles Idahosa, aka Akakasiaka, is one of the heavy weights in the politics of Edo State. He was the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the immediate past Governor Adams Oshiomhole for eight years. In this interview, Idahosa speaks on what …
