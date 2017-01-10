Court adjourns ex-NIMASA boss, Akpobolokemi’s case till Feb – Vanguard
Vanguard
Court adjourns ex-NIMASA boss, Akpobolokemi's case till Feb
Vanguard
The ongoing trial of a former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi and five others, was, yesterday, adjourned to February 28, for cross examination of a last prosecution's witness. Former …
