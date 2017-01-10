Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court adjourns ex-NIMASA boss, Akpobolokemi’s case till Feb – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Court adjourns ex-NIMASA boss, Akpobolokemi's case till Feb
Vanguard
The ongoing trial of a former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi and five others, was, yesterday, adjourned to February 28, for cross examination of a last prosecution's witness. Former
NIMASA Rejigs, Redeploys Directors, OthersLeadership Newspapers
NIMASA ex-boss, Akpobolokemi gets Feb 28 trial dateGuardian
Akpobolokemi gets new trial dateThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.