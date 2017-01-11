Court dissolves 6-yr-old marriage for unmatched genotype

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that an Ilorin Area Court on Wednesday dissolved the six-year-old marriage between Aminat and Tunji Ajise. Aminat, a resident of Balogun Fulani Area, Ilorin, asked the court to dissolve her marriage to Ajise over unmatched genotype and lack of care. She said that their marriage was contracted in year 2000 and had produced three children of which one has sickle cell genotype.

