Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court issues warrants of arrest for KMPDU officials – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Court issues warrants of arrest for KMPDU officials
The Star, Kenya
KMPDU secretary general Ouma Oluga (left) and national chair Oroko Samuel address the media at Mbaraki sports club, January 1, 2017. /JOHN CHESOLI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The High Court has on Tuesday issued warrants of …
Court orders arrest of doctors' union officialsCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.