Court orders banks to ‘temporarily’ hand over $153.3m Diezani fund to FG
A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153,310,000, which embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze, allegedly embezzled from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stored in three banks in the country. It was alleged that out of the allegedly stolen $153.3m, a sum of […]
