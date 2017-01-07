Court orders MTN to forfeit N8bn with Ecobank account to FG

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered a multinational Global Satellite Mobile services, GSM, provider, MTN Communications Limited to temporarily forfeit to the Federal Government, the sum of N8billion in its account number 0012005379 domicile in Ecobank Nigeria Plc, suspected to be proceed of unlawful activity.

Trial judge in the matter, Judge Abdulaziz Anka also another account number 1013607079 containing billions of Naira domicile in Skye Bank, whose owner has not file any paper before the court to contest ownership, to be forfeited to go the Federal Government.

