Court orders release of alleged matric cheaters' exam results – News24

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Africa


Court orders release of alleged matric cheaters' exam results
Thohoyandou – The Limpopo education department has been ordered to release the National Senior Certificate results of 172 pupils implicated in a cheating scandal. On Saturday evening the Thoyohandou High Court in Limpopo ruled that the results must …
