Court orders release of alleged matric cheaters’ exam results – News24
|
News24
|
Court orders release of alleged matric cheaters' exam results
News24
Thohoyandou – The Limpopo education department has been ordered to release the National Senior Certificate results of 172 pupils implicated in a cheating scandal. On Saturday evening the Thoyohandou High Court in Limpopo ruled that the results must …
Maths exam paper leak needs to be probed – Lawyers
Limpopo court to hear matric results dispute
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG