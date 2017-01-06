Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court orders temporary forfeiture of Dieziani Alison-Madueze loot to FG

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Akin Kuponiyi A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153.3 million which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze, allegedly siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in Nigeria.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.