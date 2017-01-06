Court orders temporary forfeiture of Dieziani Alison-Madueze loot to FG

By Akin Kuponiyi A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153.3 million which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze, allegedly siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

