Court orders temporary forfeiture of Dieziani Alison-Madueze loot to FG
By Akin Kuponiyi A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $153.3 million which a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze, allegedly siphoned from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG