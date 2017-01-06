Court orders temporary forfeiture of N8billion MTN money

By Akin Kuponiyi Global Statelite Mobile services (GSM) provider MTN communications Limited must have run into troubled waters as Federal Government of Nigeria has obtained an order of Federal high court to temporarily forfeit to the Government N8 billion in its account number 0012005379 domiciled with ECOBANK suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity. Also affected by the order of the court is another account number 1013607079 Containing billions of Naira domiciled with SKYE bank whose owner has not file any paper before the court to contest ownership. A suit number FHC/L/CS/1676/2016 was filed before a Federal high court in Lagos south west Nigeria by an Abuja based lawyer, Barrister John Samuel Opeyemi, on behalf of the Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation and an Asset Recovery Agent of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Algaita Group Nigeria Limited to obtain the order.

